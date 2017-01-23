Mel Gibson Is a Father of Nine! Actor Welcomes First Child With Girlfriend Rosalind Ross

Mel Gibson is ready to enjoy the joys of fatherhood one more time.

The actor has welcomed his first child with girlfriend Rosalind Ross, his rep confirmed to E! News Monday night.

The couple named their baby boy Lars Gerard Gibson. He was born January 22 in Los Angeles, weighing in at 5 lbs. 5 oz.

"They're thrilled and Lars is adorable," a source shared with People who first reported the news. "Their family is all around them and Mel is over the moon. They're home and everybody is healthy and happy!"

Recently, the couple was able to walk the red carpet at the 2017 Golden Globes. They appeared to have stayed home, however, when it was time for the after parties.