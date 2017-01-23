Mel Gibson Is a Father of Nine! Actor Welcomes First Child With Girlfriend Rosalind Ross

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Mel Gibson is ready to enjoy the joys of fatherhood one more time.
The actor has welcomed his first child with girlfriend Rosalind Ross, his rep confirmed to E! News Monday night.
The couple named their baby boy Lars Gerard Gibson. He was born January 22 in Los Angeles, weighing in at 5 lbs. 5 oz.
"They're thrilled and Lars is adorable," a source shared with People who first reported the news. "Their family is all around them and Mel is over the moon. They're home and everybody is healthy and happy!"
Recently, the couple was able to walk the red carpet at the 2017 Golden Globes. They appeared to have stayed home, however, when it was time for the after parties.
Back in September, E! News confirmed the couple was expecting their first child together. Mel has eight other children and most recently fathered a little girl in 2009 with ex-girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva.
"Mel loves being a dad, and he and Rose can't wait to be parents together," a close family friend of the couple previously shared with People. "The last two years have been some of his happiest years he's ever had."
Professionally, Mel recently directed the big-screen movie Hacksaw Ridge that ultimately received a 10-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival.
While Oscar nominations aren't announced until Tuesday morning, the actor already received a Golden Globes nomination for his directing skills.
Congratulations to the couple on their big news.