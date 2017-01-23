Carlos Vives Premieres Music Video for "Al Filo de Tu Amor" Featuring Ariadna Gutiérrez

Courtesy d.baron media
Carlos Vives is featuring a very special lady in his new music video, Miss Universe finalist Ariadna Gutiérrez.
The video for "Al Filo de Tu Amor" was shot in New York, and the former Miss Colombia is all glam.
"I jumped for joy, and it was very exciting to have my manager call me and tell me about this. It had always been a dream to be part of a music video of a Colombian icon like Carlos Vives. I feel honored to now become a part of the history of his videos," the beauty queen said while making the video.
"Thank you, E! for sharing my video. 'Al filo de Tu Amor' shows that a city as diverse as New York can come together with my music. I'm singing to you, E!" the singer told E! News.
"Thank you to Carlos for including me in such a beautiful song and journey! And to E! for helping us spread the love!" Gutiérrez tells E! News.
After the worldwide success of "La Bicicleta" featuring Shakira, Vives now plays the role of a DJ at a local radio station in New York that falls in love with a sophisticated woman, played by Ariadna. The video begins just as she decides to delete Carlos' contact information from her phone. From that point on, Carlos begins to wander through the Big Apple looking for her in many different places.
We have to admit, we didn't expect the ending of this story.