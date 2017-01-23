Carlos Vives Premieres Music Video for "Al Filo de Tu Amor" Featuring Ariadna Gutiérrez

Carlos Vives is featuring a very special lady in his new music video, Miss Universe finalist Ariadna Gutiérrez.

The video for "Al Filo de Tu Amor" was shot in New York, and the former Miss Colombia is all glam.

"I jumped for joy, and it was very exciting to have my manager call me and tell me about this. It had always been a dream to be part of a music video of a Colombian icon like Carlos Vives. I feel honored to now become a part of the history of his videos," the beauty queen said while making the video.