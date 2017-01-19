Chris Evans Pranks Fans With the Help of a Captain America Doll

Marvel Studios
Chris Evans got into character for a great cause.
The Captain America star recently channeled the silver screen hero in the name of charity when he collaborated with Omaze to surprise strangers shopping in a comic book store in his native Massachusetts.
Since the actor is giving fans the opportunity to participate in an Escape Room challenge with him to raise money for Christopher's Haven, his team transformed the shop into a mock room crawling with riddles and puzzles geared to test participants.
Evans kicked off the game with a Captain America doll that was set up in the middle of the store and hooked up to a speaker. While hiding in a separate room, Evans spoke to unsuspecting shoppers and asked them if they were willing to take on his challenge.
Once he had their attention, the star gave them a series of objectives, including finding a four-digit code, dressing up in masks and goggles and locating a hidden Hydra operative out on the Boston streets.
After uncovering a secret door in the store, players crept into a dark basement, but their flashlights suddenly shut off. Fortunately, Evans was waiting for them there to make the grand reveal.
"Now that you've seen what Escape Rooms are all about, let's see if you have what it takes to get out of one," he said in a video.
To enter to play with Evans on your team, fans can donate money here until Feb. 3. Proceeds will go to support Christopher's Haven, which provides temporary housing to families with children receiving treatment for cancer in nearby Boston hospitals.