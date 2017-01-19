Kaley Cuoco Gets Ready Just Like Us—Her Award-Show Prep, Revealed

Every star has their own pre-award show rituals, but it just so happens that Kaley Cuoco's are extremely relatable. (Minus the fact that when she's ready, she gets to slip into a Lela Rose gown styled by Brad Goreski.)

Not only does the Big Bang Theory star snack like us, use hairspray like us and dress like us when she's getting all glammed up, but her makeup artist Jamie Greenberg also let us in on a couple completely-doable beauty tips you can start experimenting with at home—stat.

Curious about the product that keeps Kaley's makeup looking fresh (even after a long night at, say, the 2017 People's Choice Awards)?

Keep reading!