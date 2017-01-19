Surprise! Scandal Gets a Web Series, Gladiator Wanted, to Tide Fans Over Until Season 6

Scandal fans are in for a treat. The series' anticipated return, you know, the one that would reveal the results of the presidential election—Will it be Mellie Grant (Bellamy Young) or Francisco Vargas (Ricardo Chavira)?—was pushed back a week to Thursday, Jan. 26 by ABC for an inauguration special ahead of Donald Trump taking the White House. But you don't have to wait a week for new Scandal thanks to Darby Stanchfield's Scandal: Gladiator Wanted, E! News has confirmed.

Stanchfield, Abby Whelan on the series, created and directed the new web series that will debut all of its two or three minute episodes on Thursday, Jan. 19, the show's original premiere date. Scandal: Gladiator Wanted follows Huck (Guillermo Diaz), Quinn (Katie Lowes) and Marcus (Cornelius Smith Jr.) interviewing interns for a job with Olivia Pope and Associates. George Newbern, Charlie on Scandal, will also appear. The episodes will drop on ABC.com and on the ABC app.