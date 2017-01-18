Matt LeBlanc's Daughter Has Zero Interest in Friends—Prince Harry on the Other Hand...

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros
Ed Sheeran Says He's Ready to Be a Dad and Opens Up About ''Properly'' Falling in Love: ''I've Never Been Happier''
Michael Rozman/Warner Bros
Could this be any sadder?
Matt LeBlac's 12-year-old daughter, Marina, has no interest in Friends—because of him! The 49-year-old actor, who became famous for his role as Joey Tribbiani on the hit sitcom in the '90s and early '00s, revealed the news on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wednesday.
"Does she know that her dad is cool, like everybody like thinks you're cool 'cause you're a celebrity?" Ellen DeGeneres asked him.
"I don't think she thinks I'm too cool," LeBlanc said. "I think her friends at school are watching Friends now, that's about the age they get into it, but she, she can't be bothered. She just couldn't care less."
NBC
"But...she's seen the show?" DeGeneres asked.
"Yeah, she's seen it, yeah, yeah, but it's her dad," the actor replied. "She sees me enough...she's like, 'Overdose on my dad, I don't want that.'"
"I guess that would be weird to watch the show, that's your dad and then you come in the room and you're right there," DeGeneres said.
LeBlanc shares Marina with ex-wife Melissa McKnight, who is also a mother to an adult son and daughter, Tyler and Jacqueline, from a previous marriage.
The actor did, however, score some major points with Marina—and Jacqueline—a different way. He said that while they were visiting him in London, where he films BBC's Top Gear, he took them to a Bruce Springsteen concert at Wembley Arena and took them backstage, where they met the singer and Prince Harry.
"So Prince Harry, at the end of the night, gives my stepdaughter and daughter a kiss on the cheek and they were both just floored," LeBlanc said. "I got no kiss myself."