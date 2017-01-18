People's Choice Awards 2017 Winners: The Complete List

CBS
Lights, camera, action! The 2017 People's Choice Awards are here and all of Hollywood couldn't be more excited.
Joel McHale will take the stage as the host of the evening's festivities which will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
The 43rd annual award show is slated to have a bevy of big names in attendance including country singer and The Voice star Blake Shelton and world-famous girl group Fifth Harmony.
This year, Deadpool, Suicide Squad, Finding Dory, Captain American: Civil War and Zootopia are going head-to-head in the battle for Favorite Movie.
Meanwhile, The Big Bang Theory, Grey's Anatomy, Outlander, Stranger Things and The Walking Dead are all up for the Favorite TV Show Award.
But without further ado, here are the winners from tonight's 2017 People's Choice Awards:
Favorite Comedic Movie Actress: Melissa McCarthy
Favorite Cable TV Comedy: Baby Daddy
Favorite Animated Movie Voice: Ellen DeGeneres, Finding Dory
Favorite Daytime TV Host: Ellen DeGeneres
Favorite Social Media Star: Cameron Dallas
Favorite Network TV Drama: Grey's Anatomy
Favorite YouTube Star: Lilly Singh
Favorite Premium Comedy Series: Fuller House
Favorite Dramatic Movie Actor: Tom Hanks
Favorite Male Country Artist: Blake Shelton
Favorite Album: Blake Shelton, If I'm Honest
Favorite Dramatic Movie Actress: Blake Lively
Favorite Premium Series Actor: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson
Favorite Male Artist: Justin Timberlake
Favorite Song: Justin Timberlake, "Can't Stop the Feeling"
Favorite Comedic Movie Actor: Kevin Hart
Favorite TV Crime Drama Actress: Jennifer Lopez
Favorite Humanitarian: Tyler Perry