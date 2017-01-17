Kerry Washington Dishes on Motherhood and How Her Pregnancies Affected Scandal

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
Kerry Washington isn't hiding behind plants anymore.
The Scandal star appears on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tuesday and opens up about life since giving birth to her second child, a baby boy named Caleb Kelechi Asomugha, in early October. Before giving birth to him, however, she and husband Nnamdi Asomugha didn't have a clue about the sex of their baby.
"I had no idea what I was having," Kerry explains. "I said I hoped it was human. That turned out to be right. It's a human boy."
Host Ellen DeGeneres jokes that she predicted the sex of the couple's baby, saying it would be a boy long before they found out. The accurate prediction inspires a new idea. "Who needs DNA tests?" Kerry asks. "Just go to Ellen!"
The mom of two also opens up about how her first pregnancy affected Scandal and why the cast and crew decided to delay production this time around. Last season, Kerry's character was always placed behind plants, pillows, desks and other large objects that would hide her belly, which eventually became a funny joke for the cast and viewers. This time around, however, Scandal decided to take a hiatus, but Kerry admits there will be more potted plants.
"The first five episodes you'll see me standing behind some flowers," she says, "and then I might stand behind flowers just for fun so it doesn't stop immediately, but I don't need to anymore."
Kerry also opens up about the Obamas' final party, admitting to the crowd that she and her husband partied the night away until 3:30 a.m. She reveals she and her hubby tried to leave earlier, but Usher stopped them.
"You don't walk away from Usher when he tells you a party's about to get started," Kerry jokes. "He's a terrible influence that Usher. Terrible influence."