Saint West Cannot Deal With Santa Claus in This Adorable Family Photo With North West

It turns out that when Saint West met Saint Nick, things didn't go over well.
Kim Kardashian just shared a new photo of her two little ones meeting Santa Claus over the holidays on her app and it's safe to say that the trio didn't exactly get along.
While North West seemed to have no problem sitting on Santa's lap, Kim and Kanye West's son appeared to be less-than-thrilled about the photo opp.
In the funny family photo, Nori is seen looking at her baby brother as he cries for the cameras. Aw, Saint, we feel you…
Kim has been sharing new photos of her family as of late, following her months-long break from social media after her Paris robbery incident in October.
What's more, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was just in Dubai, her first official appearance since the terrifying ordeal, for an event with her close friend and makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic.
The mother-of-two greeted fans from all over the world at the Dubai event earlier today and seemed to be in great spirits.
It looks like 2017 is off to a much better start than 2016's end for the West family.