Kim Kardashian Is in a "Really Great Place" Three Months After Paris Robbery

Kanye West/Twitter
After a trying 2016 finale, Kim Kardashian has stepped into the new year with a smile.
Following her Paris robbery in October, the international reality star suddenly retreated from the limelight and kept off of social media, fueling questions as to whether or not Kardashian's relationship with fame would ever be the same. Then, Kanye West was unexpectedly hospitalized for a week after suffering exhaustion.
Naysayers called the couple's marriage into question, but the mother of two stuck by her man and now they are both coming out the other side after everything they've faced together.
"Kim is in a really great place right now," a source close to the couple told E! News. "Kim and Kanye are very happy."
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Ahead of her first official appearance at makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic's master class in Dubai, the couple spent time together on Sunday before Kim had to make the trip a few days later.
"They stayed at home and watched the Golden Globes and she got in a lot of quality time with the family before she went on her trip," the source added.
The public got a glimpse of the duo out and about together the next day when they stepped out for a sushi date amid news that suspects in the robbery had been arrested. According to an eyewitness, the two stars were "in a good mood."
"It has been like things are back to normal," the second source described, reiterating that she was relieved to hear news of the arrests.
Her first official appearance went successfully on Friday as the mother of two was warmly received by her fans in Dubai and attendees gushed about the experience on social media.
The reality star sounded like herself, teasing her longtime makeup artist during the class. "I'm so excited to be here," the star told the crowd as she walked on stage. "Let's hope Mario does a good job."
While she was happy to be there, Kim didn't plan on staying for long. "She will be home right away after she is done," the source confirmed.
After all, when it comes to the Kardashians, family is everything.
Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns March 2017, only on E!