Lamar Odom Admits He Wants to Get Back Together With Khloe Kardashian

Out of rehab and feeling better, Lamar Odom knows what he wants in his life: Khloe Kardashian.

The former Los Angeles Lakers player opens up about his life post-treatment in a new promo for The Doctors and says he's looking forward to trying to get his ex-wife back. "Going forward, when you look at your life ahead of you, what are you looking forward to?" host Dr. Travis Stork asks Lamar in the clip.

After taking a moment, Lamar candidly admits, "Umm, honestly, I want my wife back."

Lamar and Khloe finalized their divorce in December after seven years of marriage. Their lengthy breakup was certainly tumultuous, with Khloe taking care of Lamar as he recovered from a drug overdose.