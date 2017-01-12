Coco & Ice-T Light Up Talking About Chanel's Milestones: "She Bit Me"

Coco and Ice-T's little girl Chanel is growing up so fast and already getting sassy!

The two lit up talking about their 13-month-old daughter, their first child together, in an interview with E! News at an event celebrating his show Law & Order: SVU's 400th-episode milestone and its TV Guide magazine cover.

And speaking of milestones, little Chanel has reached many, some of which her parents have been documented on Instagram, including on her own personal page.

"This week, she got four molars in one day," Coco told E! News exclusively. "In one day! I couldn't believe it. I was like, 'What?'"