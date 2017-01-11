Alex Pettyfer and Marloes Horst Are Back Together, but Are They Engaged?

Nearly a year after announcing their split, it appears Alex Pettyfer and Marloes Horst are back together, but that might not be all.

E! News has obtained exclusive photos of couple strolling hand-in-hand through Beverly Hills, but Horst had on one very special accessory: a diamond sparkler on that finger! But are they engaged? One source says yes.

"They are back together, and they are engaged," one source tells E! News.

The news is a far cry from their breakup last March, which the reunited couple announced on Instagram. "I wouldn't normally do this as I like to keep my life private," the Magic Mike star began in his post. "Despite what may be written, Marloes and I split up due to her being a crazy hot supermodel and her and my work just keeping us apart."