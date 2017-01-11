Woody Harrelson Joins Star Wars Han Solo Prequel Film (and Is Good at Ping Pong)

The Force is strong with Woody Harrelson!

The 55-year-old actor has been officially cast in the new, still-untitled Star Wars standalone film centering around a young Han Solo, which serves as a prequel to the original trilogy.

"We couldn't be more excited to work with an artist with as much depth and range as Woody," directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, who previously worked on The Lego Movie, said in a statement posted on StarWars.com. "His ability to find both humor and pathos, often in the same role, is truly unique. He is also very good at ping pong."

The news comes a week after Variety quoted sources as saying that Harrelson was in early talks to join the film and was the top choice to play Han Solo's mentor.

Production company Lucasfilm and parent firm Walt Disney Studios have not revealed Harrelson's role.