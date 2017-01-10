This Is Us Returns: Is Toby Dead or Alive?

Stress eating chocolate? Crying? That can only mean one thing: This Is Us is back. The freshman NBC drama returned from winter break and didn't waste any time in revealing what exactly happened to Toby (Chris Sullivan) after the midseason finale. And…Toby lives.
When viewers last checked in on the Pearson family celebrating Christmas, Toby had surprised Kate (Chrissy Metz) and flown across the country, determined to make their relationship work. After a night of Christmas traditions, since the Pearsons have so many, Toby collapsed and was rushed to the hospital where he went into surgery. As Rebecca (Mandy Moore) promised, nothing bad happens on Christmas Eve.
The episode opened with Kate in the hospital with a frantic staff rushing around her. Twist! She was visiting Toby in the hospital where he asked her to have sex with him while in recovery.
"You're belligerent," she told him while feeding him oatmeal. "You need to calm down."
Later in the episode, Kate and Toby played poker when a doctor revealed Toby needs surgery to repair his heart. After deciding to go through with the surgery, Toby made a confession.
"You have a dying man confessing his love to you," Toby told her.
Kate called on her brothers, Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) to wait with her to find out the outcome of Toby's surgery.
Kate confessed her love for Toby while he recovered from surgery. See the moment above. Wedding bells are ringing!
Meanwhile, Kevin continued (or attempted to continue) his tryst with the writer of his play and William (Ron Cephas Jones) confirmed he's always "been fluid" and been attracted to both men and women. The Christmas episode revealed he was previously in a relationship with Jesse, who is played by American Horror Story's Denis O'Hare.
In the past, Rebecca and Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) dealt with the news that they were having triplets, including telling Rebecca's mother played by Elizabeth Perkins. Viewers were also treated to flashbacks to Jack in his youth dealing with his abusive father.
This Is Us airs Tuesdays, 9 p.m. on NBC.
