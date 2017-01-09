The Good Fight's Steamy New Trailer and Details on Returning Good Wife Players Will Rock Your World

The Good Fight is going there. The CBS All Access spinoff of The Good Wife is ditching the broadcast standards—that's right, Diane Lockhart gets to drop the f-bomb, and does so in footage screened at the 2017 TCA Winter Press Tour.

"You know, it's interesting. you're going to hear people talk the way they speak in life. These are educated people. They're cultured, they're elegant, so you're not going to hear them sound drastically different..." The Good Fight co-creator Michelle King said.

Take a peek at the new (and uncensored) trailer below.