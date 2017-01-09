Tracee Ellis Ross Plans to Hide Her Golden Globe in a Future Black-ish Episode

Tracee Ellis Ross kicked off her heels during her victory walk Sunday.
"I'm taking a little breath and then they'll go back on," she told E! News' Ross Mathews of her Louboutin pumps. "There was one long walk into this room, and that was when they came off."
Ellis won the award for Best Actress in a Television Series, Comedy or Musical, at the 2017 Golden Globes—making her the first black woman to win in the category since Debbie Allen in 1983. "This is for all the women—women of color and colorful people—whose stories, ideas and thoughts are not always considered worthy, important and valid. I see you. We see you," Ellis Ross, who plays Dr. Rainbow Johnson in ABC's black-ish, said in her acceptance speech. The actress also praised the sitcom for telling stories "outside of where the industry usually looks."
"It's nice at 44," Ellis Ross told the audience. "I like it here."
When Ross caught up with Mathews backstage, she was on cloud nine. "It's really exciting. I don't think it's sunk in yet. I don't know," the actress said. "It's very exciting and I feel thrilled."
So, where will she display the award? "I'm telling you right now: This is going to be in the back of every episode we're shooting this week," Ellis Ross joked. "It will just be sitting somewhere."
Mathews had to compliment the actress on her winning look, which included a Zuhair Murad dress and Yeprem jewels. "Let's give credit to everybody: Araxi Lindsey on the hair, Jamie Greenberg on the makeup," Ellis Ross said. "Diana Ross and Bob Ellis on the bone structure!"
During the interview, Ellis Ross admitted she'd yet to speak to her famous family after winning her first Golden Globe. "My phone is at the table. I haven't even gotten to call my family! I haven't called my mom. Mom, are you watching? Mom! Rhonda [Ross Kendrick]! Chudney Ross! Evan [Ross]! Samira [Nasr]! Everybody! Don't call!" she said. "I don't have my phone!"
After making the media rounds, Ellis Ross wanted to find her phone and take her seat. Most of all, she wanted to hold Anthony Anderson's hand during his category, "the way he held mine."
Ellis Ross was so caught up in the moment she nearly walked away without her award.
"Hey!" she told Matthews, who was admiring her Golden Globe. "I saw that!"
(E! and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)