Channing Tatum Just Shared a Naked Photo of Jenna Dewan-Tatum During Nap Time

A photo posted by Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) on Jan 8, 2017 at 7:20pm PST

So what were you really doing during the 2017 Golden Globes?

While many Hollywood stars were spending their Sunday evening at The Beverly Hilton, Channing Tatum and wife Jenna Dewan Tatum were relaxing at home before the after parties kicked off.

According to Snapchat, the actress prepared for a special night by running errands at CVS pharmacy and Menchie's Frozen Yogurt.

But once she got a free moment, it was time for a little snooze.

While enjoying a nap—in the nude—Jenna's hubby decided to document the moment. And as it turns out, Channing totally posted it on Instagram.