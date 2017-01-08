Olivia Colman Wins First Golden Globe for The Night Manager

Olivia Colman's having a good Night. The Night Manager actress took home the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series of TV Movie at the 2017 awards show.

Colman beat out This Is Us stars Mandy Moore and Chrissy Metz, Lena Headey of Game of Thrones and Westworld scene-stealer Thandie Newton to take home the trophy.

The Night Manager followed Tom Hiddleston as Jonathan Pine, a hotel manager with a military past who is recruited to infiltrate and arms dealer's inner circle. Hugh Laurie played that arms dealer and Colman was the case manager for Pine's mission.