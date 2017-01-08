Viola Davis Reveals She Performed 23 Takes of Her Dramatic Fences Monologue at the 2017 Golden Globes

Viola Davis is a perfectionist.

The powerhouse actress is nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category at the 2017 Golden Globes for her performance in Fences, a buzz-worthy drama also starring Denzel Washington. Both Davis and Washington have earned critical acclaim for nailing more than just one incredibly long monologue, an aspect of filming the project that Viola told E! News' Ryan Seacrest was particularly tiring.

"We did 114 performances in New York," she revealed of Fences' Broadway tenure. "So there's good rehearsal, and we performed in Pittsburgh. But that one speech that I did, I did 23 times."

"We had to get different angles, different shots. I remember at one point I was like, 'I'm tired' and [Denzel] was like, 'We gotta keep going,'" Davis continued.

Safe to say all that hard work certainly paid off.