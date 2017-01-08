Kerry Washington Reveals What It's Like to Party with Barack Obama: "When I Left, He Was Still Dancing"

"I was there, I was there with my family, my husband and our kids," she says, referring to husband Nnamdi Asomugha, two year-old daughter Isabelle, and three month-old Caleb. "It went real late. We left at 3:30 and people were still on the dance floor."

Some of those people included the man of the hour, President Barack Obama.

"When I left, he was still dancing," she says, but she's not judging. "He deserves a party, don't you think?"