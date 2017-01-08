Natalie Portman Reveals Her Greatest Discovery About Jackie Kennedy's Life at the 2017 Golden Globes

Neilson Barnard/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
When Natalie Portman transforms into a character, she goes all the way in.
So perhaps it should be no surprise that when the A-list actress signed up to play Jackie Kennedy in the critically acclaimed movie Jackie, she did her research on the famous personality.
While appearing on Live From the Red Carpet, Natalie was asked her biggest discovery about Jackie. Her answer may surprise you.
"There were many things. I always knew she was smart, but I don't think I realized how smart she was and I certainly didn't realize what a role she had in crafting the legacy of her husband and of her family," she told E! News' Ryan Seacrest. "And understanding how important image is and it's not such a superficial thing—that it actually corresponds to the understanding of a person."
As for playing a real person so many moviegoers were familiar with, Natalie had a few goals in mind.
"Well, you want to of course pay respects to the real person who I very much admire and also their family and friends who care so much about them," she explained to us. "But also, you have to balance the artistic pressure and desire to create a true portrait of a human being, which everyone is flawed so it was a great opportunity and challenge to get to play her."
Natalie, who chose a Prada dress and jewelry from 1910, is up for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture—Drama.
Amy Adams, Jessica Chastain, Isabelle Huppert and Ruth Negga are also nominated in the talented category. Find out who wins tonight!