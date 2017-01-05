Ed Sheeran Is Back With New Music! Listen to "Shape of You" and "Castle On the Hill"

One of those occasions was back in November when he stopped by the East Anglian Children's Hospices Gala to make his first official performance of the year.
In between performing in front of close to 350 lucky guests, the musician discussed his much-deserved break.
"It's nice to be back. I've had a whole year off," he shared with the audience. "I went to Japan for about a month…This is the first time I've done a show in a year, so please bear with me."
Back in December 2015, the British singer first revealed to fans that he was taking a break from social media to go out and experience the real world.
"Hello all. I am taking a break from my phone, emails and all social media for a while," Ed wrote on Instagram. "I've had such an amazing ride over the last 5 years but I find myself seeing the world through a screen and not my eyes, so I'm taking this opportunity of me not having to be anywhere or do anything to travel the world and see everything I missed."
He continued, "To my fans, the 3rd album is on its way and is the best thing I have made thus far. See you all next autumn, and thank you for being amazing."
Fortunately, Ed has proven yet again that he's a man of his word thanks to his new tracks.
Your information may be shared with other NBCUniversal businesses and used to better tailor our services and advertising to you. For more details about how we use your information, see our Privacy Policy. If you are located outside of the U.S., your information may be transferred to, processed and used in the U.S.