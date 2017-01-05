Nicki Minaj Confirms Meek Mill Breakup: "I Am Single"

Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill are officially over.
Amid widespread reports that the rappers had called it quits, Nicki took to Twitter Thursday to end the speculation once and for all. "To confirm, yes I am single. Focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon," Nicki said. "Have a blessed New Year."
The "Truffle Butter" rapper added, "Love u."
Nicki, 34, and Meek, 29, began dating in early 2015. Historically, both musicians have shied away from publicly discussing their private lives. Meek for example, told Fader magazine in April 2015 that their romance was "definitely real...but it ain't really time to get married yet."
When Nicki appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in the spring of 2016, she said she was "single"—even though she was dating Meek at the time. "I don't even want to say that I'm in a relationship anymore, because I think when people hear that, they go to like the mean place..."
"You know, I used to be secretive...I used to say, 'I'm not in a relationship,' even though I was in a 12-year relationship [with rapper Safaree Samuels]," Nicki reminded host Ellen DeGeneres. "Now I feel like just going back to that and saying, 'You know what? I'm single.'"
Meek, for his part, has not commented on the breakup.
Throughout the course of their relationship, rumors swirled that Nicki and Meek were secretly engaged. "He said that my third ring would be my engagement ring. But sometimes he calls me his fiancée, and I'm always trying to stop him, like, 'Nope! I ain't got that third ring yet!' We're just taking it one step at a time," she told NYLON in April 2015. "And, you know, if that happens, if I get married, then I'll have a child, and that'll be fun, because I can't wait to hold my baby."
At the time, Nicki thought Meek might be The One. "When he and I were just friends, he would always say, 'You remind me of my mother, and I like that because you're like a dude. You're tough like a guy and you talk like a dude.' So, I always got the sense that me being tough and bossy was a turn-on for him. And it's important for me to keep my voice," she explained. "Being in a relationship shouldn't mean that you lose your voice. Being in a relationship should mean that you've met a secure-enough man to allow you, in a sense, to remain a queen."
Three months later, tabloid reports claimed Nick was expecting a baby. "Nicki ain't pregnant," Meek told with Shade 45's DJ Superstar Jay in July 2015. "But yeah, I wish...I already tweeted that five years ago, so it should be happening later. Sooner or later, when we ready for that."
Nicki was quick to correct her man, tweeting, "No matter wut he, or anyone else says, Onika Tanya Maraj won't b pushing anyone1 out her vajayjay, until she's married. Now check that."
Rest assured, Nicki will be just fine without Meek by her side. "Nowadays, I feel like [young women] see marrying into money—I think that's a big thing now. I don't want that to be a woman's goal in life," the "Side to Side" rapper explained to Marie Claire in November 2016. "I want your goal in life to be to become an entrepreneur, a rich woman, a career-driven woman."
"You have to be able to know that you need no man on this planet at all, period," the star added. "He should feel that, because when a man feels that you need him, he acts differently."