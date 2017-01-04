Carrie Fisher Cremated Ahead of Debbie Reynolds' Burial

Carrie Fisher has been cremated, E! News has learned.

The legendary Star Wars actress passed away Tuesday, Dec. 27 after suffering a heart attack on a flight the Friday before. Fisher was rushed to the hospital upon landing in Los Angeles, where she was placed in the ICU. Only one day after Fisher died, her mother, Debbie Reynolds, suffered a stroke and also passed away. They'll both be honored in a service January 6 at Forest Lawn.

E! News previously reported that Reynolds' son, Todd Fisher, and Carrie's daughter, Billie Lourd, were planning a joint memorial. "We're brokenhearted, those of us that are left behind. We also are happy that they're together. It's horrible. It's beautiful. It's magical they're together," Todd admitted to ABC's Elizabeth Vargas. "It's beyond words. It's beyond understanding."