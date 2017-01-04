Carrie Fisher Cremated Ahead of Debbie Reynolds' Burial

Jessie James and Eric Decker's Family Milestones: First Haircuts, Holidays and More Adorable Moments
Carrie Fisher has been cremated, E! News has learned.
The legendary Star Wars actress passed away Tuesday, Dec. 27 after suffering a heart attack on a flight the Friday before. Fisher was rushed to the hospital upon landing in Los Angeles, where she was placed in the ICU. Only one day after Fisher died, her mother, Debbie Reynolds, suffered a stroke and also passed away. They'll both be honored in a service January 6 at Forest Lawn.
E! News previously reported that Reynolds' son, Todd Fisher, and Carrie's daughter, Billie Lourd, were planning a joint memorial. "We're brokenhearted, those of us that are left behind. We also are happy that they're together. It's horrible. It's beautiful. It's magical they're together," Todd admitted to ABC's Elizabeth Vargas. "It's beyond words. It's beyond understanding."
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Lourd, 24, released an initial statement via her family's spokesman at the time of her mother's death, but didn't speak out on her own until Monday, when she took to Instagram to remember both her mother and her grandmother.
"Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist," Lourd wrote on Instagram. "There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby. Your love and support means the world to me."
Fisher's autopsy, which was put on hold temporarily after Reynolds' passing, was completed at the end of December. Although Fisher's cardiac arrest was confirmed, the official cause of death as well as other findings from the examination were not made immediately available.
"We're not out to rush the family," the Los Angeles Coroner's office shared with us. "We're giving the family some space. They not only lost Carrie, but lost Debbie too."