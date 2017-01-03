Here's Why Real Housewives of New Jersey's Melissa Gorga Temporarily Closed Envy Boutique

Manny Carabel/FilmMagic
Drama is brewing in New Jersey and its nothing to be envious of.
E! News has learned that The Envy by Melissa Gorga boutique has closed its doors temporarily after the Real Housewives of New Jersey star had a "difference of opinion" with her business partner Jackie Beard Robinson.
"Melissa Gorga is and has always been an owner of the Envy by Melissa Gorga boutique," the Bravo star's rep confirmed to E! News. "Melissa and Jackie have had a difference of opinion on how the store should be run and at this point Jackie is no longer involved in managing the boutique, but Melissa intends to maintain the success of the boutique by managing on it her own, and she is excited to open with a new inventory of Spring fashions."
According to a separate source, Jackie took The Envy's inventory and brought it to another boutique. As it turns out, Real Housewives of New Jersey viewers may be familiar with the location.
Merchandise was sent to Kim DePaola's store known as Posche, which has been featured several times on the Bravo series.
"I welcome @jackiebeardrobinson with open arms!!!" Kim wrote on Instagram. "She is a lovely, sweet, generous person!!!"
Just last year, Melissa couldn't help but express her excitement at her latest business venture. After all, the Bravo star has had a love for fashion and accessories for several years.
"It just felt like the natural next step to open a store and actually have a physical location where I can put styles together and put brands together that I love and be able sell them to the public," she told The Daily Dish. "So it's exciting. I'm a small business owner now, which is kind of crazy. Every time I walk up I go, 'This is crazy. I like this.'"
And while the Bravo star has experienced a bump in the road, she's looking forward to opening her doors once again in the coming weeks.
"There's something for everyone, that was very important for me and having a price range go from $50 on up was very important to me also," Melissa previously shared. "So we were able to achieve both of those things. The styles are so great. It feels good in there."
