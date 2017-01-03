Here's Why Real Housewives of New Jersey's Melissa Gorga Temporarily Closed Envy Boutique

Drama is brewing in New Jersey and its nothing to be envious of.

E! News has learned that The Envy by Melissa Gorga boutique has closed its doors temporarily after the Real Housewives of New Jersey star had a "difference of opinion" with her business partner Jackie Beard Robinson.

"Melissa Gorga is and has always been an owner of the Envy by Melissa Gorga boutique," the Bravo star's rep confirmed to E! News. "Melissa and Jackie have had a difference of opinion on how the store should be run and at this point Jackie is no longer involved in managing the boutique, but Melissa intends to maintain the success of the boutique by managing on it her own, and she is excited to open with a new inventory of Spring fashions."

According to a separate source, Jackie took The Envy's inventory and brought it to another boutique. As it turns out, Real Housewives of New Jersey viewers may be familiar with the location.