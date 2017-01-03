Nicole Scherzinger Denies French Montana Romance Rumors

Getty Images
Love is in the air...just not for French Montana and Nicole Scherzinger.
The rapper and former Pussycat Dolls member were spotted at the same New Year's Eve party at Tao Las Vegas, and almost immediately did rumors begin to swirl about the two possibly taking their friendship to the next level. But a rep for Scherzinger says none of the rumors is true.
"These claims are absurd," the rep told MailOnline. "They have known each other for years and are friends."
Scherzinger has been dating tennis player Grigor Dimitrov since July 2015, while Montana most recently has been linked to Iggy Azalea. Scherzinger and Dimitrov were spotted packing on the PDA in Italy in September 2016, where they visited the idyllic town of Portofino. The two walked hand-in-hand before stopping for a kiss and an embrace.
Azalea and the "Lockjaw" rapper were last seen at Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights, where they enjoyed multiple thrilling rides together.
"At one point, French grabbed Iggy and put his arm around her and pulled her close as they were walking through a scare zone," a source shared with E! News. "It looked like they were having a good time."
Before Azalea and Montana seemingly confirmed their romance, the "Fancy" rapper chalked up the rumors to a music collaboration. "I've got another single coming out with French Montana, so we recorded it while I was in Las Vegas last week," she told E! News back in July. "It should be having a music video filmed to it in the next few weeks."