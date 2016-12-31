Shahs of Sunset's Asa Soltan Rahmati Receives Surprise Baby Shower With Jermaine Jackson Jr.

The countdown is officially on for the arrival of Asa Soltan Rahmati's baby.
Just a few weeks before welcoming her first child with Jermaine Jackson Jr., the Shahs of Sunset star received a surprise baby shower from her family.
"SO much Love in this Family. The Jacksons, the Gordys, the Azadis, and the Soltans. Love all these women and the wonderful energy they gave me," the Bravolebrity wrote on Instagram Saturday afternoon. "Most of all, I love this man, my Beloved Jermaine who came at the end of the day to hug everyone. I can't believe all this was organized and came together so beautifully."
She added, "Every family member on either side that wasn't here, you were greatly missed and were totally there with us in spirit. Particularly my beautiful family in Iran and Germany. I'm seriously so grateful for my life and my family. Very excited about 2017."
According to Instagram, the floral arrangements were from Farabela's Touch while Untamed Events and Productions helped produce the special day.
While none of Asa's co-stars appeared to be present for the family bash, La Toya Jackson was spotted celebrating her close friend's upcoming arrival.
"Love these two Queens. Mami Joon and Hazel Joon, the most loving grandmothers to be, put together such a beautiful semi-surprise family baby shower for me, where all the ladies of our families gathered and celebrated our Love nugget to come," Asa shared. "I felt so loved and am truly grateful for having such an amazing family which is about to get bigger! :)"
She added, "Our home was filled with so much Love, warmth, joy, and laughter. With one hand around my Mami Joon and the my other hand holding Hazel Joons hand. I love our Family."
Back in October, E! News confirmed Asa and Jermaine—who is also Michael Jackson and Janet Jackson's nephew—are expecting their first child in early 2017. And ever since the news broke, the Golden author can't help but share her excitement on social media.
"Love nugget was moving so much last night. Very strong and forceful," she recently shared on Twitter. "This weekend we'll be 9 months #pregnant. Getting very very excited."
(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)