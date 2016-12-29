Star Wars Actor Ben Mendelsohn's Wife Emma Forrest Files for Divorce

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Ben Mendelsohn and wife Emma Forrest have called it quits after four and a half years of marriage.
E! News has learned she filed for divorce last week, a week after the release of the 47-year-old Australian actor's latest film, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.
Forrest, a writer, married Mendelsohn in June 2012. She lists Dec. 1 as the date they separated and irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split. She is asking for physical custody of the couple's only child, 3-year-old daughter Carolina, with child visitation rights for the actor, as well as joint legal custody. Forrest also seeks spousal support and wants Mendelsohn to pay attorney fees and costs.
The two have not commented on their divorce.
Forrest did not join Mendelsohn as he walked the red carpets at Rogue One premieres and other events over the past few weeks. In fact, she has not attended a major event with him since February, when they were seen at Vanity Fair's 2016 Oscars after-party.
Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for Disney
Mendelsohn played villain Orson Krennic in Rogue One, a film separate from the series that takes place after the events in Star Wars: Episode III—Revenge of the Sith.
The actor also portrayed Danny Rayburn in Netflix's now-canceled show Bloodline, appeared with Kylie Minogue in the Australian soap opera Neighbors in the '80s and starred in a 2013 episode of HBO's Girls as Salvatore Johansson, the estranged father of Jemima Kirke's character Jessa Johansson.