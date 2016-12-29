Carrie Fisher's Makeshift Walk of Fame Star Draws Crowds After Actress' Death

Scores of Carrie Fisher's fans flocked to the Hollywood Walk of Fame to pay tribute to the Star Wars actress after she died. But there was no star in her name to be found. So they created one.

The fans laid candles, roses, cinnamon rolls and lightsaber toys on a previously blank star, one of several on the famed sidewalks, with the words "Carrie Fisher, may the force be with you always" and "Hope" scrawled on it. A red velvet rope was later placed around the makeshift memorial.

Some fans arrived dressed as Jedis, Stormtroopers as well as Rey and Kylo Ren—the latter of who made their debuts in the latest movie in the Star Wars series, Star Wars: The Force Awakens. A man dressed as Darth Vader, a popular street performer on the tourist-packed Hollywood Boulevard, also paid his respects.