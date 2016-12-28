All the Details on The Bachelorette Star Jillian Harris' Diamond Engagement Ring

What's better than a rose? How about a stunning engagement ring hand-picked by your man.
In case you missed the big news, Jillian Harris had quite the Christmas when she received a romantic proposal from her longtime boyfriend Justin Pasutto.
"Well THAT was SOME Christmas morning!!!!! OH MY GOD my heart cannot handle this much LOVE!" Jillian shared on Instagram from Vancouver. "@slipperygoose you've made me the HAPPIEST girl in the world. #Finally #ISimplyAskedForOneThingForChristmas."
Justin would later add, "Merry Christmas from the Pasutto's!....at least soon to be."
While the Instagram announcement was magical enough, E! News has now learned new details about the stunning piece of bling that also served as one unforgettable present.
"The ring is set with a yellow gold micro pave band and the center oval cut diamond was hand-picked by Justin," Crestina Minichiello of Minichiello Jewelers shared with E! News exclusively. "The ring was hand crafted and is one of a kind."
It certainly earned rave reviews from Jillian herself who showed off the ring outside the Opus Hotel earlier this week.
"Thank you for a perfect Christmas Santa…@SlipperyGoose," she shared on Instagram. "(PS do you see what I see?)"
Fans will remember Jillian from her time on The Bachelor back in early 2009. While she didn't end up with Jason Mesnick, she got a second chance at love by becoming The Bachelorette later in the year.
Since starring in the ABC reality franchise, Jillian went on to appear in Extreme Makeover: Home Edition and Love It or List It: Vancouver.
While fans may already be hoping for some wedding scoop, all signs point to a couple simply enjoying their new relationship status around the holidays.
"I find myself daydreaming about our amazing Christmas at the @OpusHotel," Jillian shared on Twitter Wednesday afternoon. "So grateful and excited for 2017!!!!"