Amber Rose Has a Sexy Post-Christmas Gift for Val Chmerkovskiy

Christmas may have come and gone, but Amber Rose hasn't stopped giving gifts.
The 33-year-old model shared a sexy selfie while wearing a lace, body-baring jumpsuit that showed off all her curves and ample cleavage. Though she captioned the photo with a simple kiss emoji, she made sure everyone knew exactly who the photo was shared for: her boyfriend, Val Chmerkovski.
She tagged her man's Instagram name right over one of her boobs, and though we're unsure if that little gesture was on purpose or not, it's certain the purpose of the pic was to catch his attention.
The couple has been going strong since October, when they first sparked romance rumors.
Amber was competing on Dancing With the Stars alongside her pro partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Val's brother, when the couple first met and started hanging out. Now, they aren't afraid to hide their affection, continuously sharing photos of each other on social media.
In fact, a week ago, Amber shared a head shot of her beau, writing, "When you said you were going to stay off social media until the New Year but Bae keeps posting hot ass pictures."
As for their status? "They're solid and in a good place," a source recently shared with People. "They're both very happy with how things are going."