Ryan Phillippe to Marry Again? "I'm Open to It," Actor Says

Ryan Phillippe says he is open to the idea of getting married again. But he has not named any potential Mrs. Phillippe.
The 42-year-old actor, who stars in the new USA Network series Shooter, was asked about his future marriage plans in an interview with People that was posted Wednesday, more than a month after E! News learned he and Paulina Slagter had called off their engagement and split. The two dated for about five years before they announced last December that they planned to wed.
"I'm open to it," Phillippe said, when asked about the idea of marriage. "I don't have a date or any plans set. I haven't closed any books!"
Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon, his Cruel Intentions co-star, wed in 199 and split in 2006. They finalized their divorce in 2008. The two share a 17-year-old daughter, Ava, and 13-year-old son, Deacon.
Witherspoon married talent agent Jim Toth in 2011 and the two welcomed their first child together, son Tennessee, the following year.
Phillippe also shares 5-year-old daughter, Kai, with former girlfriend and Pitch Perfect star Alexis Knapp, who he dated for several months in 2011.
Phillippe told People that dating is a "challenge" and that it "gets really difficult" when loved ones who didn't choose to be public figures are affected by the media scrutiny.
"It's been said by everyone," he added. "There are ups and downs in relationships."