Nick Cannon Gives Health Update From the Hospital: ''I Can't Sit Here Dormant No More''

Nick Cannon is ready to get out of the hospital and move forward with his life.

The America's Got Talent host spent Christmas in the hospital while being treated for complications stemming from Lupus. However, it looks like he's feeling better and is closer to being released.

Cannon, 36, took to Instagram to share a video about his progress. "Hey, I got so much love for ya'll. Thank you so much," he said in the video. "I'm still in this hospital, but I'm about to get up out of here for real, and I'm letting you know, we're about to take it to a whole new level. I've just been sitting here reflecting, and I can't sit here dormant no more!"