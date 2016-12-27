Gabrielle Union and BET Settle Being Mary Jane Lawsuit

Gabrielle Union isn't done being Mary Jane.

The actress and BET have reached a settlement in Union's multimillion-dollar breach of contract lawsuit against the network. In October, Union and her lawyers claimed the cabler and Being Mary Jane's producers had reneged on an agreement to have a substantial break between the show's fourth and fifth seasons. According to Union's lawyers, BET and the producers ignored the deal to allow for production to run back-to-back, thereby cutting costs. Union said she and BET previously agreed to 13-episode maximum seasons to accommodate for her movie career.

Series producer Breakdown Productions was also a defendant in the lawsuit. In October, the network promised it was "committed to reaching a swift and positive resolution" with Union.