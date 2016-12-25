Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Celebrate Christmas Eve With Her Three Kids

What's better than spending Christmas Eve with Blake Shelton? Well, spending the holiday with him and getting treated to your very own private Blake Shelton concert. Right?

That's precisely what Gwen Stefani and her three sons Kingston, Zuma and Apollo Rossdale got last night as the group spent the holiday together.

On the No Doubt front woman's Snapchat, the country crooner serenaded a group of family and friends while everyone gathered for the holiday.

Shelton was on guitar while two of his pals played accordion and guitar in the background.