Chris Martin Delivers a Surprise Benefit Concert at Homeless Shelter Days Before Christmas

Xposure / AKM-GSI
Call it magic or call it Chris Martin just being his usual philanthropic self.
Just days before celebrating the holidays with his family, the Coldplay frontman decided to travel to The Bowery Mission homeless shelter in New York City Wednesday afternoon for a special visit.
While exploring the mission, the "Clocks" singer decided to host an impromptu benefit concert at Mercury Lounge the same night. What came next was a special performance audience members won't be forgetting anytime soon.
"Chris Martin proved once again the power of one person to make a difference through The Bowery Mission," Mission's Director of Outreach James Macklin told E! News in a statement. "As the temperatures drop and we serve thousands of lonely people during the holidays, Chris has lifted our spirits today."
The sold-out crowd was treated to a mixture of songs including Prince's "Purple Rain," David Bowie's "Life on Mars?" and even The Beatles' classic "Yesterday."
Ticket sales alone helped raise more than $4,000 for the mission and fans from across the country can send donations through the organization's website.
For those who were unable to attend the show, we have some good news for you as well.
Last month, Chris announced on Coldplay's Twitter that new music from the band is coming in 2017.
"Hello everyone, we're working on some new songs for next year," he teased online. "It's called the Kaleidoscope ep. We hope you're well, love cm #KaleidoscopeEP." Our ears can't wait to hear!