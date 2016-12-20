The Real's Tamera Mowry-Housley Gives Fans an Inside Look Into Her Festive Home for the Holidays

Knock, knock. It's time for a visit to Tamera Mowry-Housley's home.

When she's not working hard at The Real, this mother-of-two can often be found spending quality family time inside her private house.

Lucky for us, the Sister, Sister alumna decided to open up her doors and giving us a special peek inside.

"I'm really excited to show you my house and how we keep things festive around here," she shared with E! News. "After a hard day at work, I can't wait to run home and just be with my family."

Whether it's cooking up something delicious in the kitchen or watching holiday classics in the living room, every room has a special place in Tamera's heart.