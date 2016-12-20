The Real's Tamera Mowry-Housley Gives Fans an Inside Look Into Her Festive Home for the Holidays

Knock, knock. It's time for a visit to Tamera Mowry-Housley's home.
When she's not working hard at The Real, this mother-of-two can often be found spending quality family time inside her private house.
Lucky for us, the Sister, Sister alumna decided to open up her doors and giving us a special peek inside.
"I'm really excited to show you my house and how we keep things festive around here," she shared with E! News. "After a hard day at work, I can't wait to run home and just be with my family."
Whether it's cooking up something delicious in the kitchen or watching holiday classics in the living room, every room has a special place in Tamera's heart.
And with help from Michael's and house decorations designed by Michael Russo, each and every room looks pretty close to perfection.
"Christmas is definitely one of my family's favorite holidays and [my son] Aden is now four so he's really into Christmas so I really went for it this year. If you want your dining room to pop, you always have to have a really cool centerpiece."
She added, "What I love about Christmas is seeing their eyes light up when they see the lights."
Perhaps the cherry on top to this space is the fact that good food is always present. Oh, did we fail to mention? Both mom and dad are great cooks.
"The kitchen is definitely the heart of my home," Tamera shared. "I love to cook. My husband likes to cook and now my son is taking a liking into cooking as well."
Can we visit again soon?