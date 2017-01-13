Everything We Know About the All-Female Ocean's 8 Spinoff

Warner Bros.;Getty Images
UPDATE: Ocean's 8 just added a slew of big names to its already long list of celebs who will take part in the film.
Multiple reports say Katie Holmes, Anna Wintour and James Corden will all be making cameos in the upcoming, female-driven film.
Holmes confirmed the news at the 2017 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour on Friday, explaining, "I'm a fan of all the Ocean's movies. So, I'm happy that it has so many amazing women in it, so many amazing actresses. It's really so much fun being a part of," Holmes told Entertainment Tonight. "I play myself. It's just a cameo."
Meanwhile, the film will reportedly be recreating a version of the Met Gala at some point in the film during which Wintour will also make a cameo as herself.
It's already time to mark your calendars for what is sure to be one of Hollywood's most anticipated movies.
Warner Bros. and Village Roadshow Pictures' all-female Ocean's 8 film is officially getting a summer release of June 8, 2018.
And while it's less than two years away—AKA a pretty long time—moviegoers are already learning lots about the Ocean's Eleven spinoff.
For starters, Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Rihanna, Helena Bonham Carter, Mindy Kaling and hip-hop artist Awkwafina will make up the star-studded cast.
In addition, a source recently confirmed to E! News that Emmy winner Sarah Paulson is also in talks to join the project.
Some of the cast has already expressed how excited they are to work on the project. For example, Anne is more than thrilled to work with the woman behind huge hits like "Umbrella" and "Disturbia."
"She's terrible. It's like, 'Ugh, do I have to?'" Anne recently joked to E! News at the Toronto International Film Festival when asked about working with the music superstar. "Rihanna and I did Saturday Night Live a few years ago and she was gorgeous in every way you can be gorgeous."
She added, "I'm excited that we're going to get to hang out in the makeup trailer and trade tips and get to know each other better."
In comparison, Mindy has a mix of excitement and fear when it comes to being part of such a talented group.
"Look, I'm real scared, man, because when I look at that list of people, I know that my skill is going to be: I get attacked by the guard dog so they can break into the casino," she joked this week on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.
As for what fans can expect on the big-screen, director Gary Ross gave some insight during a recent interview with Slashfilm.
"It's a pretty similar tone. You know, [producer] Steven Soderbergh and I are incredibly close friends, and we would not have done this if we weren't," he shared. "I don't think he would've wanted anyone to do it if we weren't. This is very much an extension and a continuation."
As an added bonus, Matt Damon was recently asked what he thinks of the project. As it turns out, he's completely supportive.
"I can't wait, I think it's going to be awesome. I think it's going to be fantastic," he shared with ET Canada. "I just wish Jerry Weintraub were here to see it. They're going to kick ass."
