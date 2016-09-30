What Lady Gaga Can Learn From Past Super Bowl Performers

With Lady Gaga officially slated for the 2017 Super Bowl halftime show, the whole country is prepared to just dance.

While the multi-Grammy winner (you know, the one who once ended her opening performance at the Video Music Awards hanging bloodied from the ceiling) is fully expected to put on a show that will knock everyone off their feet, there are a few bits of advice even Mother Monster can heed in the months leading up to her once-in-a-lifetime moment.

Fortunately for the songstress, there is plenty of material for her to use come Super Bowl 51. In addition to nearly a decade of hits, Gaga also is about to drop her fifth studio album, Joanne, with its first single, "Perfect Illusion," already holding steady at the top of the charts.

As the "Born This Way" star crafts her setlist and commits her choreography to memory, here are a few lessons she can keep in mind from the faux pas of previous Super Bowl performers. Drumroll, please!