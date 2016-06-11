Christina Grimmie Shot Dead at 22: Everything We Know About the Shooting

OPD can confirm 27 year old Kevin James Loibl, suspect who shot Christina Grimmie, is from St Petersburg, FL pic.twitter.com/iN6RUi3VRx

The shooter fired multiple times and was the sole assailant: The gunman approached Christina alone, wielding two handguns, as well as two loaded magazines and a large hunting knife before firing at the singer, police said. About 120 people were in The Plaza Live at the time of the shooting.

Christina was later hospitalized and died from the gunshot wounds she suffered, police said.

A witness, Josh Call, told The Orlando Sentinel he was outside the venue working a vegan hot dog stand and heard four or five gunshots.

"It was quick like pow, pow, pow, pow," he said.

He said a security guard rushed to make sure others were out of harm's way and that after a few minutes, he went inside and saw a woman on the ground, bleeding from the head as someone gave her chest compressions.

A Twitter user who said she witnessed the shooting tweeted she "was standing five feet away" the shooter and ran after he opened fire.

"He was behind me," she wrote. "I looked this guy in the eyes and smiled at him completely unaware of his intentions. It's a sick world we live in."

Another Twitter user who attended the concert posted a video of Grimmie performing onstage at the venue. She said Before You Exit member Riley McDonough told fans to "run, get in your cars and go home—there were gunshots."