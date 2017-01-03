Black-ish Star Anthony Anderson's Wife Files for Divorce

UPDATE: E! News has learned that Anthony Anderson's wife Alvina Stewart has asked a Los Angeles judge to dismiss her divorce petition. The two appear to have reconciled since Alvina first filed for divorce from the actor back in September 2015.

________

While Anthony's career seems to be on a constant rise, it looks as though his personal life is hitting some trouble.

E! News has confirmed that the Black-ish star's wife has filed for divorce from the actor, citing the ever-so-popular "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.

The high school sweethearts, who married in 1999, have two children together, Kyra Anderson, 19, and Nathan Anderson, 15 (who recently joined him on the red carpet for the Emmy Awards).

According to the court documents obtained by E! News, Alvina is requesting joint legal custody of the minor and primary physical custody, with Anthony getting "reasonable visitation." She is also asking for spousal support.

Anderson's rep tells us, "Yes, the divorce papers are public record and they have been separated for some time now."