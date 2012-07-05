Tina Fey Drops F-Bombs on Community Star Donald Glover's Mixtape—Listen Now!

  • By
  • &

by Bruna Nessif |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Rachel Bloom, 2017 Golden Globes, Arrivals

Rachel Bloom Brought Her Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Costars to the Golden Globes in a Unique Way

Arrests Made in Kim Kardashian West Robbery

Meryl Streep, 2017 Golden Globes, Cecil B. DeMille Award

Stars Moved to Tears Over Meryl Streep's 2017 Golden Globes Speech

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Tina Fey, Steve Buscemi

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Yo, Tina Fey just got some serious street cred.

The 30 Rock star decided to give us a taste of her rap game again when she brought back Lemonem to drop a verse on Childish Gambino aka Community's Donald Glover's track "Real Estate" off his Royalty mixtape.

Beware: Don't listen to the track if you get offended by strong language, especially if that strong language is being thrown around by Tina Fey.

READ: Chris Brown Alludes to Club Brawl, Disses Drake on New Track

 

At around 4:59, you start to think the song is over, and then Fey kicks in with her gangsta lyrics.

"Yeah we in here, we in this thing/ Gambino is forever, royalty is forever/ We ballin' till we f--k up the hardwood, homie/ This the life we live, son/ My president is black and my Prius is blue, motherf--ker/ Royalty all day, we droppin' racks at Nordstrom, son/ That's racks on racks, you feel me? You feel me?/ This is the part where most people would say something crazy and drop the N-word after it/ Not doing that, I'm not doing that, I don't feel comfortable!/ I'm out."

Glover was a writer on 30 Rock before joining Community, and made a guest appearance on the show this past season.

His mixtape will also feature the sounds of RZA, Schoolboy-Q, Danny Brown and Beck.

GALLERY: Flipping the Bird

TAGS/ Tina Fey , Top Stories , Music , Donald Glover