El príncipe Harry se parece tanto a su abuelo, el príncipe Felipe, que te dará miedo ¡Míralos!

I spotted this beautiful 1957 vintage cover of a @parismatch_magazine whilst visiting our wedding venue in France a couple of years ago - Who does it remind you of!? Swipe right to see! I think it may have been colourised from a black and white negative but correct me if I’m wrong. Was very happy when the lovely people at @chateaurigaud let me keep it! Whilst today it’s very much a ‘Modern Monarchy’ it’s these historical reference points that make photographing the Royal family so unique and remind you of the centuries of tradition that remain at their core. #PrinceHarry #RoyalVisitAus #ParisMatch #History #DukeofEdinburgh #modernmonarchy