Lista de nominados a los MTV Video Music Awards 2018

ABC/Randy Holmes via Getty Images
MEJOR ROCK
Fall Out Boy – "Champion" – Island Records
Foo Fighters – "The Sky Is A Neighborhood" – RCA Records
Imagine Dragons – "Whatever It Takes" – KIDinaKORNER/Interscope Records
Linkin Park – "One More Light" – Warner Bros. Records
Panic! At The Disco – "Say Amen (Saturday Night)" – Fueled By Ramen/Atlantic Records
Thirty Seconds to Mars – "Walk On Water" – Interscope Records
VIDEO CON UN MESAJE
Childish Gambino – "This Is America" – mcDJ / RCA Records
Dej Loaf and Leon Bridges – "Liberated" – Columbia Records
Drake – ‘God's Plan" – YMCMB/Cash Money/Republic Records
Janelle Monáe – "PYNK" – Bad Boy Records/Atlantic Records
Jessie Reyez – "Gatekeeper" – Island Records
Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid – "1-800-273-8255" – Def Jam Recordings
MEJOR CINEMATOGRAFÍA
Alessia Cara – "Growing Pains" – Def Jam Recordings – Cinematography by Pau Castejón
Ariana Grande – "No Tears Left to Cry" – Republic Records – Cinematography by Scott Cunningham
The Carters – "APES**T" – Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment – Cinematography by Benoit Debie
Childish Gambino – "This Is America" – mcDJ / RCA Records – Cinematography by Larkin Seiple
Eminem ft. Ed Sheeran – "River" – Shady/Aftermath/Interscope Records – Cinematography by Frank Mobilio & Patrick Meller
Shawn Mendes – "In My Blood" – Island Records – Cinematography by Jonathan Sela
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN
The Carters – "APES**T" – Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment – Directed by Ricky Saix
Childish Gambino – "This Is America" – mcDJ / RCA Records – Directed by Hiro Murai
Drake – "God's Plan" – YMCMB/Cash Money/Republic Records – Directed by Karena Evans
Ed Sheeran – "Perfect" – Atlantic Records – Directed by Jason Koenig
Justin Timberlake ft. Chris Stapleton – "Say Something" – RCA Records – Directed by Arturo Perez Jr.
Shawn Mendes – "In My Blood" – Island Records – Directed by Jay Martin
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE ARTE
The Carters – "APES**T" – Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment – Art Direction by Jan Houlevigue
Childish Gambino – "This Is America" – mcDJ / RCA Records – Art Direction by Jason Kisvarday
J. Cole – "ATM" – Dreamville/Roc Nation/Interscope Records – Art Direction by Miles Mullin
Janelle Monáe – "Make Me Feel" – Bad Boy Records/Atlantic Records – Art Direction by Pepper Nguyen
SZA – "The Weekend" – TDE/RCA Records – Art Direction by SZA and Solange
Taylor Swift – "Look What You Made Me Do" – Big Machine Records – Art Direction by Brett Hess
MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES
Ariana Grande – "No Tears Left to Cry" – Republic Records – Visual Effects by Vidal and Loris Paillier for Buf
Avicii ft. Rita Ora – "Lonely Together" – Geffen Records – Visual Effects by KPP
Eminem ft. Beyoncé – "Walk On Water" – Shady/Aftermath/Interscope Records – Visual Effects Supervisor Rich Lee for Drive Studios
Kendrick Lamar & SZA – "All The Stars" – TDE/Aftermath/Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Loris Paillier for BUF Paris
Maroon 5 – "Wait" – 222/Interscope Records – Visual Effects by TIMBER
Taylor Swift – "Look What You Made Me Do" – Big Machine Records – Visual Effects by Ingenuity Studios
MEJOR COREOGRAFÍA
Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – "Finesse (Remix)" – Atlantic Records – Choreography by Phil Tayag & Bruno Mars
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – "Havana" – Syco Music/Epic Records – Choreography by Calvit Hodge and Sara Bivens
The Carters – "APES**T" – Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment – Choreography by Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui and Jaquel Knight
Childish Gambino – "This Is America" – mcDJ / RCA Records – Choreography by Sherrie Silver
Dua Lipa – "IDGAF" – Warner Bros. Records – Choreography by Marion Motin
Justin Timberlake – "Filthy" – RCA Records – Choreography by Marty Kudelka, AJ Harpold, Tracy Phillips, and Ivan Koumaev
MEJOR EDICIÓN
Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – "Finesse (Remix)" – Atlantic Records – Editing by Jacquelyn London
The Carters – "APES**T" – Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment – Taylor Ward and Sam Ostrove
Childish Gambino – "This Is America" – mcDJ / RCA Records – Editing by Ernie Gilbert
Janelle Monáe – "Make Me Feel" – Bad Boy Records/Atlantic Records – Editing by Deji Laray
N.E.R.D & Rihanna – "Lemon" – i am OTHER/Columbia Records – Editing by Taylor Ward
Taylor Swift – "Look What You Made Me Do" – Big Machine Records – Editing by Chancler Haynes for Cosmo