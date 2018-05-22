¡Niall Horan y Hailee Steinfeld consolidan su romance y no lo ocultan!

Las estrellas siguen disfrutando fuera de los focos.

Niall Horan y Hailee Steinfeld disfrutaron de una velada en Saddle Ranch en Los Angeles el viernes pasado, E! News pudo confirmar. Según Us Weekly, el ex One Direction y la actriz de Pitch Perfect estaban "besándose toda la noche" en el restaurante temático y "no estaban tratando de ocultar su relación".

Una fuente le dijo a E! News sobre el estado de la relación: "Es cierto que Hailee y Niall están saliendo, pero en este punto todavía es bastante informal".

Su fin de semana lleno de diversión continuó, y People informa que la pareja fue vista en el E.P. & L.P. el domingo "tomados de la mano".

E! NEWS > ¿Así es cómo Hailee Steinfeld confirma su relación con Niall Horan?

Hailee Steinfeld

Twitter

Lo que comenzó como la mejor amistad (el británico de 24 años se refirió a Steinfeld como ese título a la actriz de 21 años el año pasado), parece haber tomado un giro más romántico. Ya en febrero, las conjeturas de que la intérprete de Most Girls y el intérprete de Slow Hands estaban saliendo comenzaron después de un viaje conjunto a Las Vegas para un concierto de Backstreet Boys.

No importa cuán serias sean las cosas, Hailee obviamente admira a Niall. En marzo, la nominada al Oscar se tomó una foto con su camiseta de concierto y la publicó en las redes sociales.

En solo unos pocos meses, Niall y Hailee se embarcaron en giras de verano con Maren Morris y Charlie Puth, respectivamente.

