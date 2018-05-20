Lista de ganadores de los Billboards Music Awards 2018

Luis Fonsi, 2018 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp

Y se reparten las cotizadas estatuillas a lo más exitoso de la música.

El sol resplandece en Las vegas y ya algunos de los músicos más exitosos del año ya tienen su preciado Billboard Award en las manos...

Aquí la lista de ganadores:

Top Artist: Ed Sheeran.

Billboard Chart Achievement Award: Camila Cabello.

Top Country Song: Body Like A Back Road, Sam Hunt.

Billboard Icon Awards: Janet Jackson

Top Selling Album: Taylor Swift, Reputation.

Top Rap Song: Rockstar, Post Malone.

Top Social Artist: BTS.

Top Dance/Electronic Artist: The Chainsmokers.

Top Female Artist: Taylor Swift.

Top Hot 100 Song: Despacito.

Top New Artist: Khalid.

Top Duo o Grupo: Imagine Dragons.

Top Billboard 200 Artist: Drake.

TOP Hot 100 Artist: Ed Sheeran.

Top Streaming Song Artist: Kendrick Lamar.

Top Song Sales Artist: Ed Sheeran.

Top Radio Song Artist: Ed Sheeran.

Top Touring Artist: U2.

Top R&B Male Artist: Bruno Mars.

Top R&B Female Artist: SZA.

Top R&B Tour: Bruno Mars.

Top Rap Artist: Kendrick Lamar.

Top Rap Male Artist: Kendrick Lamar

Top Rap Female Artist: Cardi B.

Top Rap Tour: Jay-Z.

Top Country Artist: Chris Stapleton.

Top Country Male Artist: Chris Stapleton.

Top Country Female Artist: Maren Morris.

Top Country Duo/Group Artist: Florida Georgia Line

Top Country Tour: Luke Bryan

Top Rock Tour: U2

Top Rock Artist: Imagine Dragons.

Top Latin Artist: Ozuna.

Top Christian Artist: MercyMe

Top Gospel Artist: Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Top Billboard 200 Album: Kendrick Lamar, DAMN.

Top Soundtrack: Moana.

Top Rap Album: Kendrick Lamar, DAMN.

Top Country Album: Chris Stapleton, From A Room: Volume 1

Top Rock Album: Imagine Dragons, Evolve

Top R&B álbum: Bruno Mars, 24K Magic.

Top Latin álbum: Ozuna, Odisea.

Top Dance/Electronic Album:The Chainsmokers, Memories…Do Not Open

Top Christian Album: Alan Jackson, Precious Memories Collection

Top Gospel Album: Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Heart. Passion. Pursuit

Top Streaming Song (Video): Luis Fonsi & daddy Yankee, Despacito.

Top Selling Song: Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, Despacito

Top Radio Song: Ed Sheeran, Shape of you.

Top Latin Song: Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee, Despacito.

Top R&B Song: Bruno Mars, That's What I Like .

Top Rock Song: Imagine Dragons, Believer.

Top Dance/Electronic Song: The Chainsmokers & Coldplay, Something Just Like This

Top Christian Song: Hillsong Worship, What A Beautiful Name

Top Gospel Song: J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise, You Deserve It

  

