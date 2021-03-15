Lista de nominados a los Oscars 2021

Mejor guion original :

"Judas and the Black Messiah"

"Minari"

"Promising Young Woman"

"Sound of Metal"

"The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Mejor corto animado :

"Burrow"

"Genius Loci"

"If Anything Happens I Love You"

"Opera"

"Yes-People"

Mejor actor de reparto :

Sacha Baron Cohen ("The Trial of the Chicago 7")

Daniel Kaluuya ("Judas and the Black Messiah")

Leslie Odom Jr. ("One Night in Miami")

Paul Raci ("Sound of Metal")

LaKeith Stanfield ("Judas and the Black Messiah")

Mejor corto documental :

"Colette"

"A Concerto Is a Conversation"

"Do Not Split"

"Hunger Ward"

"A Love Song for Latasha"

