Lista de nominados a los Golden Globes 2021

La Asociación de Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood, junto con invitados famosos, revelaron los nominados a los Globos de Oro

por McKenna Aiello, Mona Thomas 03 feb, 2021 2:09 PMTags
El prestigioso evento suele incluir un poco de sorpresa cada año, y este año seguramente no es diferente.

Con todos los nombres sonando las nominaciones, nadie niega la posibilidad de un premio póstumo para Chadwick Boseman por su actuación estelar en Black Bottom de Ma Rainey.

Vanessa Kirby ha recibido muchos elogios por su interpretación de una madre afligida en Pieces of a Woman, a pesar del drama que rodea a su coprotagonista Shia LaBeouf, por lo que no sería una sorpresa que obtuviera un guiño a Mejor Actriz.

Conoce la lista completa de nominados:

Mejor película, Drama
The Father
Mank
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7

Mejor Película Comedia o musical
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Hamilton
Music
Palm Springs
The Prom

Mejor Actriz en Película Drama

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand,  Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Mejor Actor en Película Drama

Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
James Corden, The Prom
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield
Andy Samberg, Palm Springs

Mejor banda sonora original en una película

The Midnight Sky
Tenet
News of the World
Mank
Soul

Mejor actor de reparto en una película

Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah
Jared Leto – The Little Things
Bill Murray. On the Rocks
Leslie Odom Jr – One Night in Miami

 

Mejor Director

Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman
David Fincher – Mank
Regina King – One Night in Miami
Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chloé Zhao – Nomadland

Mejor Película Extranjera

Another Round
La Llorona
The Life Ahead
Minari
Two of Us

Mejor Película Animada

The Croods: A New Age
Onward
Over the Moon
Soul
Wolfwalkers

Mejor actuación actriz película drama

Viola Davis – Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Andra Day – The United States vs Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand – Nomadland
Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman

Mejor actuación actor película drama
Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins – The Father
Gary Oldman – Mank
Tahar Rahim – The Mauritanian

Mejor actuación actriz en película comedia o musical

Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Kate Hudson – Music
Michelle Pfeiffer – French Exit
Rosamund Pike – I Care a Lot
Anya Taylor-Joy – Emma

Mejor actuación actriz en película comedia o musical
Sacha Baron Cohen – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
James Corden – The Prom
Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton
Dev Patel – The Personal History of David Copperfield
Andy Samberg – Palm Springs

Mejor actriz de reparto en película

Glenn Close – Hilbilly Elegy
Jodie Foster – The Mauritanian
Olivia Colman – The Father
Amanda Seyfried – Mank
Helena Zengel – News of the World

Mejor actriz de reparto en película

Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah
Jared Leto – The Little Things
Bill Murray – On the Rocks
Leslie Odom Jr – One Night in Miami

 

Mejor serie de televisión, drama

The Crown
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Ratched

Mejor serie comedia

Emily in Paris
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt's Creek
Ted Lasso

Mejor miniserie, antología o película para televisión

Normal People
The Queen's Gambit
Small Axe
The Undoing
Unorthodox

Mejor actuación de una actriz en una serie de televisión, drama

Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sarah Paulson, Ratched

Mejor actuación de un actor en una serie de televisión, drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark
Josh O'Connor, The Crown
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Al Pacino, Hunters
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

 

 

 

Mejor actuación de una actriz en una serie de televisión, comedia o musical

Lily Collins – Emily in Paris
Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning – The Great
Jane Levy – Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
Catherine O'Hara – Schitt's Creek

Mejor actuación de una actriz en miniserie, antología o película para televisión

Cate Blanchett, Mrs America
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit

Mejor interpretación de un actor en una miniserie, antología o película para televisión

Bryan Cranston,  Your Honor
Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de televisión

John Boyega, Small Axe
Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule
Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek
Jim Parsons – Hollywood
Donald Sutherland – The Undoing

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de televisión

John Boyega – Small Axe, "Red, White and Blue"
Daniel Levy – Schitt's Creek
Brendan Gleeson – The Comey Rule
Jim Parsons – Hollywood
Donald Sutherland – The Undoing

 

 

 

 

Niko Tavernise/HBO
