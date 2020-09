La Reina del Sur 2, Preso No. 1 y No te puedes esconder nominadas al International Emmys

Arts Programming

Jake and Charice

NHK

Japan

Refavela 40

HBO Brasil / Conspiração

Brazil

Vertige de la Chute (Ressaca)

Babel Doc / France Televisions

France

Why do we Dance?

Sky Arts Production Hub

United Kingdom

Best Performance by an Actor

Billy Barratt in Responsible Child

Kudos / 72 films

United Kingdom

Guido Caprino in 1994

Sky / Wildside / Beta Film

Italy

Raphael Logam in Impuros (Impure) - Season 2

The Walt Disney Company / Barry Company

Brazil

Arjun Mathur in Made in Heaven

Excel Media & Entertainment LLP / Tiger Baby Productions

India



Best Performance by an Actress

Emma Bading in Play

Sappralot Productions / Tellux Next / BR / ARD Degeto

Germany

Andrea Beltrão in Hebe

Globo / 20th Century Fox Brazil / Hebe Forever / Labrador Filmes / Loma Filmes / Warner Bros

Brazil

Glenda Jackson in Elizabeth is Missing

STV Productions

United Kingdom

Yeo Yann Yann in Invisible Stories

HBO Asia / Birdmandog

Singapore